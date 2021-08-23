Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s collaboration for an untitled film has been in the news for a while now. Though the makers have not yet made an official announcement, the film is set to go on floors by October this year. SRK will be seen alongside South sensation Nayanthara. As per the Pinkvilla report, actor and comedian Sunil Grover has been signed to play a key role in the film.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Recalls Her Struggling Days and How Farah Khan 'Discovered' Her: 'I Wrapped Curtains Around My Clothes'

A source close to the development, told Pinkvilla, "The SRK – Atlee collaboration is getting bigger by the day and the makers have pulled off a massive ensemble for this action-packed entertainer. While Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover are confirmed to play key roles in the film, many more names from the Northern and Southern industry are expected to join the cast. The yet-untitled saga is set to be a Pan-India film in true sense." The source also revealed that that film is on track and will go on the floors by October.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a dual role in the film. The yet-untitled film will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and is touted to be the biggest film from the production house, in terms of scale, and budget.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for the Sidharth Anand directorial, Pathan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film's shoot is expected to get wrapped by September end. He will also be seen flaunting his tipped six-packs in Pathan, as well as, for Atlee's directorial. He also has a social comedy film with the ace filmmaker, Rajkumar Hirani.

Talking about Sunil Grover, he has won appreciation for his films like Gabbar Is Back, Bharat and Pataakha, among others. He is famously known for playing ‘Guthi’ in The Kapil Sharma Show.