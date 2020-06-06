Actor Anushka Sharma knows all the perfect sunlight spots at her residence and she never misses to get herself clicked. Taking to Instagram, she shared her gorgeous post-workout picture clad in a yellow bralette and black tights. Posing amid her plants and glass window, she looks absolutely stunning. The breathtaking view of the Mumbai skyline and beach at the backdrop makes it for a perfect picture. Sharing the post, she wrote, “I told you I knew all the sunlight spots.” (sic) Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Get Divorced? Here's How #VirushkaDivorce is Trending Strangely | SEE POSTS

Her hubby and Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli was all love struck looking at her picture and commented with a love-struck eyes emojis. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Reaction to Anushka Sharma's Sun-Kissed Instagram Post is Unmissable

Check out the picture here:



Earlier, she shared her yet another sun-kissed photo clad in a brown shirt and no-makeup look. Looking gorgeous, as always, she captioned the picture, “By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home.’ (sic)



During the lockdown, the couple has been quite active on social media and often gives us a glimpse of their quarantine activities. From Anushka giving Virat haircut to making hilarious videos, the duo is shelling out major couple goals.

Anushka Sharma has made her debut as a producer on OTT platform. Anushka’s banner, Clean Slate Films has produced the Amazon Prime original series Paatal Lok, which released on May 15.