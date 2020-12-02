Actor Sunny Deol announced his COVID-19 diagnosis on Wednesday morning in a tweet mentioning he is asymptomatic and doing well. The actor was diagnosed with COVID on Tuesday after which he decided to stay under quarantine at his Manali home. Sunny’s team released an official statement about him contracting the virus and mentioned that he’s fine and has asked those who got in touch with him to take tests for their wellbeing. Also Read - Some Relief For Asthma Patients! They May be at Lower Risk of Contracting COVID-19, Says Research

In his tweet on Wednesday, the actor wrote, “मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं एकांतवास में हूं और मेरी तबीयत ठीक है। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं।” (sic). Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine 'Covishield' Safe, Mishap Won't Affect Rollout Plan, Says Government

Wearing a mask and looking all fit, Sunny could be seen enjoying the stunning view from his Manali home in the pictures shared by his team. The official statement read, “Mr Sunny Deol got tested himself for COVID yesterday in Manali before coming back to Mumbai. He has been tested positive but is asymptomatic and feeling absolutely alright. He would be under home quarantine in Manali till he recovers completely. He is following all the instructions given by the authorities and taking necessary precautions. He had gone to Manali a few days back to recoup after his shoulder surgery that took place last month, as advised by the doctors to isolate himself.”

The news came a few hours after Sunny and his family announced the sequel to his 2007 movie Apne. The Deol family decided to bring the three generations of actors on-screen with Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Sunny and his son Karan Deol in Apne 2. The announcement was made on Tuesday through Sunny’s social media platforms.

We wish him a speedy recovery!