Actor Sunny Deol has faced a lot of criticism and trolling by a section of people who think he hasn't been able to fulfill his duties as an elected MP from constituency Gurdaspur. Even though he's in Mumbai with his family amid COVID-19 situation, he's reportedly helping many migrants and farmers from his constituency to survive these difficult times. In his latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sunny said that he doesn't want to talk about what he's doing to help the people. He, however, added that he's performing things as part of his duty being an MP and there's a lot more that he has planned to do.

Sunny talked about his role as an MP and mentioned that his major concern is to look after the well-being of the farmers in his constituency since it's a rural belt. The popular actor said that the only reason he decided to join politics was to help people in need and make their lives better. Sunny asserted that he's trying to do the best he can and he thinks that the people in his constituency are happy with his work.

The actor was quoted saying, "I don't like to talk about this. I'm doing what I can. I haven't been able to travel, but now that flights are becoming safer, I plan to go there soon. Since it's a rural belt, the welfare of the farmers is my primary concern. I'm also looking out for youngsters, particularly students. I got into politics to make the lives of those who elected me better. I'm happy doing this and they are happy with what I have done and what I can do. There are a lot of dreams, not for myself, but for them. I hope to realise them."

Sunny had recently launched his son Karan Deol in the industry with the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. While the movie didn’t fare well, the actor now revealed that his son has got two more films which are being made by other directors and the announcements regarding the same will be done once the situation is better post-COVID-19. He also mentioned that he has decided to strictly concentrate on acting and revive himself for the next generation. The actor said all the films that he is remembered for were done because he somewhere liked the story and he wants to leave an impression for the new generation now by acting in more films.