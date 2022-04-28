Sunny Leone Tries K3G Tongue Twister: Actor Sunny Leone recently tried Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham‘s famous tongue twister Chandu Ke Chacha on a fun Instagram video. The actor tagged Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in her post asking if she said the dialogue correctly. Check out this post by Sunny on her Instagram handle:Also Read - Zayed Khan Is Back With A Bang, Sets Internet On Fire With Tremendous Physical Transformation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Also Read - Explained: Controversy Surrounding Kareena Kapoor's Malabar Gold Ad

Sunny Recreates Chandu Ke Chacha!

The actor captioned her post as, “Did I say it correctly @hrithikroshan @kareenakapoorkhan 😂.” The famous dialogue Chandu Ke Chacha from K3G became quite famous as the movie had Hrithik and Kareena saying the goofy tongue twister. Fans came up with laughing and heart emojis on the viral video. Also Read - Aamir Khan Celebrates Baisakhi With Influencer Ruhee Dosani's Family, Mr Perfectionist Serves Halwa to Guests!

Sunny is currently shooting for Oh My Ghost with Vishnu Manchu. The actor also has Quotation Gang with Priyamani, Jackie Shroff, and Sara Arjun. Sunny was last seen in the web series Anamika, co-starring Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Samir Soni, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan.

For more updates on Sunny Leone check out this space at India.com.