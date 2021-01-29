Actor Sunny Leone has set the internet buzzing with her latest bikini pictures. On Friday, she took to Instagram to share her stunning picture clad in a beige-coloured bikini. She can be seen chilling and taking a dip in the pool. She teamed up her look with minimal makeup and a pair of sunglasses. Well, of course, Sunny’s fans went gaga over her hotness personified pictures. Also Read - Nia Sharma Looks Bewitching in a Black Saree, Fans Call Her 'Qayamat'
Earlier, she shared a video promoting her cosmetic brand in a sultry blue bikini as she chills in the pool. She accessorised her look with a simple locket and glammed it up with subtle makeup with her hair tied in a bun.
A couple of days ago, she shared a boomerang video with her co-host Rannvijay Singha as they began the shooting of Spiltsvilla new season. She captioned it, “We are BACK!!! @rannvijaysingha so happy we going to be shooting again real soon. Not only working on screen together but he’s familia…my little big brother!!”
Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the web series, Bullets, which was released on MXPlayer. Speaking about her role, Sunny said, “I’ve always been excited about taking up a role which sees its protagonist being put through the paces of high-octane action. The genre holds an added edge for me and what I loved about my character Tina is that she decides to brave the odds, learns to be tough and enjoys a sense of adventure.”
She will be next seen in Anamika, a gun-fu action series. Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, it also features Sonnalli Seygall.