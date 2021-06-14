Mumbai: Actor Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have put their Los Angeles, US, property on sale, as per the TOI report. The couple had bought the property a few years ago and re-decorated it to suit their preference. Last year, ahead of Sunny’s Birthday in May, they had taken off to the US at their mansion with kids – Asher, Noah, and Nisha, before they returned to India. The couple will soon move to a new abode in Mumbai and it took a year for the couple to set up their new lavish home, keeping in mind their taste and open spaces for their kids. The couple’s luxurious house in LA was also designed keeping in mind the family’s love for open spaces and privacy. Also Read - Sunny Leone Looks Smoking Hot in Little Peach Dress From Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar 2021

Sunny and Daniel had also put up their LA bungalow on rent for periods when they were not visiting, last year when the lockdown 2020 was imposed as they were worried about their LA house and its staff. Also Read - Sunny Leone-Daniel Weber Grooves To Kangana Ranaut's Song 'London Thumakda', It Will Make You Go ROFL

The couple’s LA bungalow is spread over an acre inside the Longridge Estates captures sweeping valley and mountain views. The traditional-style home has a light and bright interiors with beamed ceilings. The house comprises of six bedrooms, staff quarters, a guest loft, a primary suit, a fireplace, walk-in closet, double rain shower, and soaking tub. Also Read - Sunny Leone's Hubby Daniel Weber Shares Her Cutest Then-And-Now Picture on Her Birthday

It is still unclear why Sunny and Daniel have now decided to sell their property. India.com tried to reach the couple but they were unavailable.