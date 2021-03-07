On International Women’s Day, actor Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share her ‘unfiltered story about her journey in Bollywood. Giving out a strong message through a video, she revealed that she received hate emails at the age of 21, judgemental and sexists comments, criticized for her dance moves, and received no offers and support from the industry fraternity, and was even boycotted at the award shows. However, despite all the shortcomings, she is living a dream life. She further says that she gave the biggest blockbuster hit of all time – the Baby Doll music video. Also Read - Women's Day 2021: How Yogita Raghuvanshi is Breaking Gender Stereotypes, India's First Woman Truck Driver

She further says that she has the most beautiful family and is a successful businesswoman with her own makeup line. She concludes the video by saying that she is proud of who she is as she is a self-made woman. Also Read - Women Breaking The Glass Ceiling: Meet Urvee Juneja, VP Genpact | Women's Day

In the video, she can be seen dancing as she gives out a strong and powerful message. She captioned the post, “This International Women’s day, @mojindia has launched a campaign #Unfiltered to express your real self! I have shared my story, now it is time for you to be #unfiltered and share your stories with the world! (sic)” Also Read - Women's Day 2021: How Priyanka Thorat is Breaking Gender Stereotypes, The Food Delivery Girl

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)



Meanwhile, on the professional front, she was last seen in the web series, Bullets, which was released on MXPlayer. Talking about her role, she said, Sunny said, “I’ve always been excited about taking up a role which sees its protagonist being put through the paces of high-octane action. The genre holds an added edge for me and what I loved about my character Tina is that she decides to brave the odds, learns to be tough, and enjoys a sense of adventure.” She will also be next seen in Anamika, a gun-fu action series. Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, it also features Sonnalli Seygall.