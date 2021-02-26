Actor Sunny Leone is known for her flawless beauty and quirky attitude. Well, her photo sessions are no less when she tries to pose and end up laughing. In the latest set of pictures, Sunny can be seen doing a similar thing. Taking to Instagram, she shared a slew of photos in a simple red dress teamed up with a couple of lockets around her neck, subtle makeup, glossy lip shade and hair styled in soft curls. She flaunts her contagious smile as she walks around for the photoshoot. Also Read - Sunny Leone in Rs 13,000 Multicolour Bulb Printed Skirt with Bralette, Sets Temperature Soaring

She wrote the caption, “ ’ ’ Lyrics by Jon Caryl. (sic)” Also Read - Sunny Leone Turns up The Heat in a Yellow Swimsuit on Monday Morning - 'Perfect Distraction,' Says Fans

Check out her pictures here:



A few days back, she posted her photos in a black crop top and below the knee length multi-colour skirt. She teamed up her look with a pair of black heels, subtle makeup, a bracelet and hair left natural. Needless to say, she looked beautiful.

She also took the internet by storm after she posted her ravishing bikini pictures as she soaks herself in the pool water.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she was last seen in the web series, Bullets, which was released on MXPlayer. Talking about her role, she said, Sunny said, “I’ve always been excited about taking up a role which sees its protagonist being put through the paces of high-octane action. The genre holds an added edge for me and what I loved about my character Tina is that she decides to brave the odds, learns to be tough and enjoys a sense of adventure.” She will also be next seen in Anamika, a gun-fu action series. Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, it also features Sonnalli Seygall.