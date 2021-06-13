Mumbai: Actor Sunny Leone always set the Instagram burning whenever she drops her sizzling hot pictures on the photo-sharing platform. On Sunday afternoon, she took to Instagram to drop her sexy photo clicked by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. In the photo, the Baby Doll fame can be seen clad in a double-layered little peach dress. She can be seen posing sensuously in the photoshoot. She teamed up her look with dewy makeup, hair styled in soft curls, and high heels. She sported absolutely no-jewellery look. Well, needless to say, she has turned up the heat. Also Read - Sunny Leone-Daniel Weber Grooves To Kangana Ranaut's Song 'London Thumakda', It Will Make You Go ROFL

She simply captioned it, “Summer is here!! (sic)” Also Read - Sunny Leone's Hubby Daniel Weber Shares Her Cutest Then-And-Now Picture on Her Birthday

The picture is from Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2021 and we can’t wait for more celebrities’ photos to drop on our social media feeds. Also Read - Sunny Leone To Provide Meals To 10,000 Migrant Workers In Delhi - Details Here

Check Out The Photo Here:

As soon as Sunny dropped the sultry photo, her fans went crazy and flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Earlier, she shared her hot pictures in a black cut-out dress and looked stunning, as always.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently shooting for the latest season of Splitsvilla. She was last seen in Devang Dholakia’s Bullets. She will be next seen in a lead role in the psychological thriller, Shero. She will also be seen in Anamika, a gun-fu action series. Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, it also features Sonnalli Seygall.