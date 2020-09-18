Actor Kangana Ranaut recently mentioned Sunny Leone in a tweet while justifying her stand on calling Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star.’ Now, in what seems like an indirect reply to Kangana’s post and the buzz it generated, Sunny shared a note on Instagram on Friday. She wrote about people who know nothing about someone and yet try to humiliate them with statements and posts. Sunny’s note read, “It’s funny how the people that know the least about you always have the most to say.” The caption of the post read even more interesting: “Lunch date! Catching up on world drama!” (sic) Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Says ‘I Am Not Ladaku Person, Will Quit Twitter' After With Anurag Kashyap

Earlier on Thursday, Kangana defended her statement against Urmila on Twitter upon receiving a wide backlash for allegedly demeaning a woman by using derogatory language. Her tweet that included Sunny’s name read, “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory” (sic)

Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

It all started when Kangana appeared on a news channel and talked about how the Shiv Sena-led BMC did injustice to her by demolishing parts of her office in Bandra. She also talked about the ongoing probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the allegations on the film industry related to drug consumption, and how she was bullied and called names by several people from Bollywood. At one point, Kangana claimed that she was watching an old interview of Urmila Matondkar in which she indirectly mocked her and her struggles. The actor said, “Pulling faces, making a mockery out of my struggles, and attacking me on the basis of the fact that I’m trying to please BJP for a ticket. Well, one doesn’t have to be a genius to figure for me it isn’t very difficult to get a ticket. Even Urmila… she is a soft porn star. I know it’s very blatant. But she isn’t known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket?”

While many people took Kangana’s statement as a sexist slur, she continued to justify it with back-to-back tweets. Your thoughts on the entire issue?