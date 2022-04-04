Sunny Leone plays basketball: Actor Sunny Leone dropped a new video on social media showing her basketball playing skills. The actor took to Instagram and shared a clip of herself playing basketball with her husband Daniel Webber. She played the popular song ‘Ye Ladka Hai Deewana‘ in the background as she posted the video on Instagram on Monday noon.Also Read - Women's Day 2022: Sunny Leone on Her Life Choices And 'Standing Your Ground'

Sunny can be seen dazzling in a red pre-drape saree with a sleeveless sequined blouse and a pair of regular flat footwear. Sunny tries hard to beat Daniel at the game but fails to shoot the ball in the hoop. She shared the clip on Instagram with a caption that simply read, “Tag your best friend!! (sic).” Also Read - Sunny Leone: Don't Want Others to Make The Choices That I Have Made in My Life | Exclusive

Sunny’s fans showered her with love in the comments of her post. The actor has been shooting for her next with the team in Mumbai. She was recently seen in MX Player web-series Anamika. Sunny talked to india.com about her past experiences and talked about the life she has had.

Speaking about the time when she stood her ground, Sunny said, “The steps that I have taken with standing up is just being truthful and owning what I have done in my life. I know that my choices in life are not what other people would make and I wouldn’t want them to make those choices but being true to myself was the best thing I could do in my life as standing up for myself. The rest just fell in place. I wasn’t lying to myself and I wasn’t lying to others about who I am (sic).”