Sunny Leone Plays With Sharks, Poses With Them in Dangerously Stunning Pics From Maldives

Sunny Leone with sharks: Actor Sunny Leone is setting the internet on fire with her bold pictures from the Maldives. The actor is vacationing there with her kids Asher and Noah and has been sharing some really lovely pictures with the blue ocean and the white sand in the background. In her latest post though, she somehow managed to scare her fans. Sunny could be seen posing with sharks in a new post on Instagram.Also Read - Sunny Leone Talks About Her IVF Going Bad: 'The Girls Didn’t Turn Into a Baby'

The lavish villa where the actor is staying with her kids is also a host to the sharks and is known for protecting wildlife. Encouraging the same initiative, Sunny showed how to co-exist with the sharks by touching them and by relaxing above the same pool where around 20-30 sharks are seen simply lying together. The actor captioned her post as, “Love this place!! Free safe wild life! (sic),” and tagged the villa. Also Read - Madhuban Song Controversy: Arrest Sunny Leone Trends After MP Minister Warns Makers to Apologise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

In another picture that she shared in her Instagram stories, Sunny could be seen touching one of the sharks. The caption on her post read, “Free sharks in the wild that know when to come for some food! (sic).”

Sunny has been sharing many other happy pictures from her time in the Maldives. The actor also enjoyed some ocean time wearing a blue floral bikini and posed for some sun-kissed pictures that are now going viral on social media. She also took a deep dive in the ocean and experienced the glorious underwater life apart from enjoying a boat ride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Meanwhile, Maldives has been labelled under the ‘Level 4: COVID-19 Very High’ category on the travel list released by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).