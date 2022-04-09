Sunny Leone Had No Money During Her Wedding: Actor-entrepreneur Sunny Leone recently shared her wedding story with husband Daniel Webber. On the couple’s 11th anniversary the actor took to Instagram and opened up about her wedding. According to Sunny, she and Daniel had no money when they got married and the couple had to open envelopes received as wedding gifts to pay for their reception. The actor also mentioned things that went wrong in their ceremony – from flower arrangements, and cake to drunk people.Also Read - After Sunny Leone, Rajkummar Rao Subjected To PAN Card Fraud. Direct Link To Check PAN Card History Here

Sunny Shares Throwback Pic, Mentions Ugly Cake and Drunk People!

In her Instagram post Sunny shared a picture of her and Daniel in traditional attire sitting with folded hands at a Gurudwara. While the bride wore red lehenga and jewellery, the groom opted for cream and maroon coloured ethnic wear. The actor wrote in the caption, “11yrs married today! A time where we had no money, less then 50 guests, opening wedding envelopes to pay for our reception, flower arrangements all wrong, drunk people making bad speeches and a ugly sheet cake as our wedding cake… A reminder of how far we have come together and I wouldn’t be possible without all the love we share. I love our wedding story because it was “our way” just like our entire journey together. Happy Anniversary Baby!” Check out Sunny’s new Insta post: Also Read - Sunny Leone vs Kajol: Who Aces Basketball Better in Saree? - Watch Viral Video

Netizens Shower Sunny-Daniel With Love And Praise!

Fans reacted to Sunny’s post with much positivity and greeted the couple with love emoji’s and best wishes. A fan wrote, “you both know what, you both are the most beautiful person with beautiful heart ❣️ 🌹 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹.” Another user commented, “Beautiful❤️❤️.” The comments section was showered with hearts and heart shaped eye emojis. Check out the comments on Sunny‘s Insta post:

On the work front Sunny was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Anamika streaming on MX Player. The actor played a rogue agent M in the series also starring Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Samir Soni, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan.

