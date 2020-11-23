The holiday season is around the corner and seems like actor Sunny Leone is all set to welcome it. In her latest pictures on Instagram, the actor is seen decked up in a cute little red dress that reminds you of all the happy things that the Christmas season brings along. Also Read - Sunny Leone Is A Sight For The Sore Eyes In A Printed Powder Blue Suit By Mayeera Jaipur Worth 14K

Sunny seems to have shot for a music video in that cute red dress and the same shall be out right in time for Christmas. The actor looks pretty in her matching fascinator, a black belt, and a statement neckpiece that has tiny lip pendants weaved together. She also wears a matching pair of gloves and looks absolutely striking. While sharing the latest pictures on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “When we get to play dress up 😍😍😍 Hair& make up & photo by @ricardoferrise2 styling by @erin_micklow Security @geege_on_video

Dope video coming soon!" (sic)

The actor is currently in Los Angeles with her family including her three kids and husband Daniel Weber. They recently celebrated Halloween when the actor turned into a scary doll.

Back in India, she’s awaiting the release of a few films that were stuck due to the pandemic and the lockdown that followed. Apart from her films down South, the actor has also got a film titled Koka Kola that has run into a controversy due to a tiff between the producer and its other lead Mandana Karimi.

Mandana has accused producer Mahendra Dhariwal of harassing her on the last day of the shoot and the matter is not resolved yet.