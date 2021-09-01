Sunny Leone New Bikini Photo: Actor Sunny Leone is having fun of her life as she holidays in the Maldives. On Wednesday, the actor dropped her sensuously hot bikini pictures and fans can’t keep calm. In the picture, she can be seen clad in a deep neckline blue bikini and matching briefs as she poses midst of a sea. With clear blue sky, clear blue water, and cottages at the backdrop, Sunny gives a glimpse of the picturesque location. Well, the actor looks smoking hot as she flaunts her curvaceous body.Also Read - Throwback Thursday: Mouni Roy Drops Burning Hot Pictures In Blue Bikini From Maldives, Fans Are All Hearts

She simply captioned it, "Here we go!! Vaca time at…(sic)"

See Photo Here:

Sunny Leone also posted a video of her opening the champagne bottle in the beach as she gives a pout expression. The clip ended with her pouring the glass with the champagne and posing with it. She wrote, "Welcome to heaven!!! No riff-raff allowed!! Except me! Time to party and celebrate life!! (sic)"

Watch Here:

She is vacationing in the Maldives with her husband Daniel Weber and their kids – daughter Nisha and sons Asher and Noah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently shooting for the latest season of Splitsvilla. She was last seen in Devang Dholakia’s Bullets. She will be next seen in a lead role in the psychological thriller, Shero. She will also be seen in Anamika, a gun-fu action series. Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, it also features Sonnalli Seygall.

Sunny made her entry into the Hindi entertainment industry with Bigg Boss 5. She went on to feature in films such as Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, among others.