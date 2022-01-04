Mumbai: Actor Sunny Leone recently opened up on becoming a mother through surrogacy and how the entire process didn’t really go as planned. The actor was speaking about embracing motherhood and adopting a girl child when she revealed that when she had initially done the IVF treatment, she found out that none of the girl eggs turned into a baby which was immensely heartbreaking for both her and her husband, Daniel Weber.Also Read - Madhuban Song Controversy: Arrest Sunny Leone Trends After MP Minister Warns Makers to Apologise

Sunny spoke to Bollywood Bubble in her latest interview and mentioned that they had six eggs – four girls and two boys but the “girls didn’t turn into a baby” and that’s when they decided to adopt a girl child. The actor is a mother to three kids today – two boys, Noah and Asher, and a girl – Nisha Kaur Weber. Sunny added that there was a point when things weren’t going as planned and she felt so low and so upset about everything in life. Also Read - Makers To Change Lyrics, Name Of Sunny Leone's 'Madhuban' Song Following MP Minister's Warning

The actor was quoted as saying, “We were going through the process of surrogacy, which takes a long time. It took about a year-and-a-half from start to finish and during that time, before we decided ‘hey, why don’t we just adopt?’, surrogacy wasn’t going as planned. We had six eggs – four girls and two boys. In America, you know the gender and you can do genetic testing and all that kind of stuff. That’s in the US, not here. So we did IVF (in vitro fertilisation) and the girls didn’t turn into a baby, so that was really heartbreaking. You feel like a failure, you feel so low and so upset about it.” Also Read - Inside Sunny Leone's House: Checkerboard Floor, Grey Accents, Ganesha Statue, And Art All Over - See Pics

Sunny went on to talk about the adoption process and how it wasn’t easy. She said they had to first be sure about their own decision and then had to be ready for the entire journey of patience and long wait. “We went there and we were seeing all these babies and I was like, ‘Why can’t we just adopt a baby? What is the difference? She is still ours. We are not connected genetically but we will be connected through our heart.’ So, that process started,” she said.

Sunny and Daniel’s daughter, Nisha, is six years old today. The actor revealed that they had their baby girl and the sons in the same week. “Because that other process was not working, this process is a ‘what if’ as well. It takes a little bit of time, a lot of paperwork, a lot of due diligence. Then we found out we were having twin boys and a little girl all in the same week. We call that God’s plan,” she said.

Sunny and Daniel make a happy family with their three kids. The couple keeps sharing their happy photos on the internet on various occasions.