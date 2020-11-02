Actor Sunny Leone and her husband, Daniel Weber, turned into quirky cartoon characters to celebrate Halloween with their family. The actor took to social media to share a few photos of herself and the entire family posing in their costumes on the occasion of Halloween. Also Read - Sunny Leone Makes a Strange Post After Kangana Ranaut Questions Feminists For Calling Her Sexist in Urmila Matondkar Row

Sunny looked like a little scary version of Barbie Doll by wearing a blue dress with pink tights, sparkly silver shoes, and pink hair. She also went all super dramatic with her pink cheeks, nose, and lips. Sunny also added a giant blue headband to have her weird pink hair in place. The caption on Sunny's Halloween post read, "Happy Halloween!! I hope everyone had fun this year… my most favorite Holiday of the year. @dirrty99 and I got dressed to do a whole lot of NOTHING!! Lol But we still had a great time" (sic) Check out these pictures:

View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween!!! A post shared by Daniel “Dirrty” Weber (@dirrty99) on Nov 1, 2020 at 7:46am PST

Sunny and Daniel’s three kids – Nisha, Usher, and Noah also dressed up in different costumes to celebrate the fun festival.

The actor is currently in Los Angeles. Sunny was one of the first celebrities who travelled to the US as soon as the coronavirus lockdown was eased in India and a few flights were allowed to take the passengers to different countries under a special arrangement.