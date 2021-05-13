Mumbai: Actor Sunny Leone turned a year older today and fans can’t stop pouring wish for her on social media. Amid many wishes, a special wish from husband Danil Weber is the cutest one. On her 40th birthday, he took to Instagram to share now-and-then pictures of Sunny Leone featuring little Sunny and the diva Sunny. Also Read - Sunny Leone To Provide Meals To 10,000 Migrant Workers In Delhi - Details Here

Sharing the post, he captioned it, “Thank you for being you !!!! Happy Birthday baby !!! You deserve everything in life !!! You are an inspiration!!! I love you. (sic)” Also Read - Sunny Leone Gives Out Strong, Powerful Message on International Women's Day, Says 'Sexist Comments at 21'

Earlier today, Sunny thanked fans for their lovely wishes as she turned 40. She wrote, “Thank you everyone for all your amazing bday wishes. My wish for all of you is to stay safe, be strong, wear a mask and please let’s spread love not hate!! God Bless you all (sic)!”

Sunny Leone is known for being bold in whatever she does. She rose to fame with her music video ‘Baby Doll’ and then there was no stopping for her. She first appeared on Bigg Boss and soon became the overnight sensation. She often treats fans with her bold and mesmerising pictures on Instagram. Take a look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently shooting for the latest season of Splitsvilla. She was last seen in Devang Dholakia’s Bullets. She will be next seen in a lead role in the psychological thriller, Shero. She will also be seen in Anamika, a gun-fu action series. Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, it also features Sonnalli Seygall.