The Supreme Court of India, on Thursday, dismissed the plea of transferring the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). News channel NDTV flashed the Chief Justice's order on the plea that was filed a few days back requesting the court to consider public sentiments and transfer the actor's death case to the CBI.

The channel reported the CJI's statement while rejecting the PIL filed in the matter. CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde said, "Let the police do their job," while dismissing the plea.

Both the Mumbai Police and the Patna Police are investigating the case. While Sushant's death case is being handled by the Mumbai Police, the Patna Police is dealing the matter with the angle of abetment of suicide after the late actor's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, SSR’s father has also moved to pre-empt Rhea Chakraborty in the Supreme Court after the actor filed a petition in the SC to transfer the case filed against her from Patna to Mumbai. Sushant’s father filed a caveat stating that the SC should hear him before taking any decision in transferring Rhea’s petition to Mumbai. The family’s lawyer Vikas Singh confirmed that the caveat has been filed.

Sushant died on June 14 and the Mumbai police said that he was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. The actor was 34-years-old. Not the fans and friends, many politicians including Subramanian Swamy, Shekhar Suman, Roopa Ganguly, Tejashwai Yadav, Pappu Yadav, and Mayawati among others have been rooting for a CBI probe in the matter.