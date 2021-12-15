Surveen Chawla breaks silence on casting couch: Actor Surveen Chawla has made her way into multiple film industries today but the journey wasn’t easy for her. In her latest interview, the actor revealed how she had to face the casting couch during her initial days in the film industry, and how women are made to question their bodies and their sizes by people as they begin their journeys in the industry.Also Read - Decoupled Trailer: R Madhavan-Surveen Chawla Go Cynical About Their Love And Marriage | Watch

The actor said she was warned by many people because she had weighed 56 kilos then. Surveen revealed an incident from the first meeting for her debut film. In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, she said she remember being questioned about her waist size and chest size in the first meeting itself. A lot of it happened for the movies in the South Indian film industry, she said. For the unversed, Surveen made her film debut with a Kannada film titled Paramesha Panwala (2008). The actor was quoted as saying:

Ya, this was actually my first film meeting in Bombay that I went for. So I was doing television and then I went for this first meeting. You know it’s their job to kind of get you in the space where you question yourself. And this happens to most women also where their appearance is questioned, their weight is questioned, what is your waist size is questioned, what is your chest size is questioned.

She added that body-shaming is normalised and this comes with the casting couch. Surveen said it was a difficult period for her and the same happens for many female actors when they are auditioning or meeting with these people because they are made to lose faith in the way they look. The actor explained:

It’s just insane. What are the parameters for being here? What are they? It was a period where it, alongside all the casting couch that went on with it and then a lot from the south (film industry) actually and it was quite a difficult period…It was there but I don’t think those are not the right parameters that define you or make you believe or disbelieve on where you want to be or where you are at.

Surveen Chawla is a popular star in the Punjabi film industry and has done a lot of work in Bollywood and the Tv industry. She is known for films like Hate Story 2 (2014), Parched (2015), and Ugly (2013). She has worked in popular TV shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin Toh Hoga and Kajjal among others. The actor was also seen in the critically-acclaimed web series Sacred Games that streamed on Netflix and featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in important roles.