Producer Jackky Bhagnani shared the very first glimpse of the magnum opus film, Suryaputra Mahavir Karna starring a Bollywood actor reportedly. Taking to Instagram, he shared that the film is his 'dream project'. The 36-year-old actor wrote, "Growing up, I have always been intrigued by an unsung warrior from the Mahabharata – #Karna. His journey highlighted how one should continue to believe in spirituality, generosity, humility, dignity, self-respect, and being respectful towards his loved ones in any given situation in life. Extremely grateful, excited and proud to present to you, my dream project #SuryaputraMahavirKarna." Vikram opted out of the film as he is associated with yet another historic drama with Mani Ratnam titled as Ponniyin Selvan.

As per the Indian Express report, the film has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, which makes it more expensive than Prabhas starrer Baahubali: The Conclusion, which was made on the budget of Rs 250 crore.

Directed and written by RS Vimal of Malayalam film Ennu Ninte Moideen fame, the film is produced by Pooja Entertainment.

The statement from the makers reads, “Mahabharata is one epic tale that has inspired many film-makers around the globe. However, barely any scripts are presented on the celluloid from Suryaputra Mahavir Karna’s perspective. Bringing this story alive for the first time ever on the big screen by producers Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani.”

Vimal also told Indian Express that the producers have ‘hired technicians of Game Of Thrones fame to work on the project’. The film is expected to go on the floors by October this year. The film is slated to release next year.