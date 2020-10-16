Delhi-based advocate Vibhor Anand was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Friday for defaming Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray and spreading fake news in the death cases of Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian. Anand allegedly posted three videos on YouTube in which he made ‘defamatory statements’ against Aaditya in relation to the two death cases. Also Read - SSR Case-Drugs Probe: NCB Sends Deepika Padukone's Phone And 14 Other Devices to Gujarat For Forensic Testing

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Anand was arrested for encouraging and initiating the spread of fake content related to the death of Sushant and Disha by dragging Thackeray in his videos. The FIR in the matter was registered in August this year when the advocate released his videos online. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Rebuts Closure of SSR Case, Continues Investigation

A police officer confirmed the news to the daily and said, “He (Anand) was picked from his residence in Delhi on Thursday and was brought to the city. He was produced in the court and has been sent to police custody till October 19.” He has been booked under the sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Informational Technology Act. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest Update: CBI to Close The Case by Ruling Out Foul Play?

Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government recently announced that they will be nabbing people who spread fake news in the two death cases and also maligned the image of the police department and the state government for their personal advantage. Several fake theories surfaced online after the death of SSR and Disha and some of these theories also suggested that the two death cases were interlinked with high-profile political figures allegedly behind the cover-up.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, six days after Disha died post jumping off a building in Mumbai’s Malad area.