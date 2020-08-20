Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s friend Samuel Haokip has made an Instagram post to mention that his late friend had dated Sara Ali Khan for some time during the filming and the promotions of Kedarnath. The Abhishek Kapoor film released in the year 2018 and received a mixed response at the Box Office while SSR and Sara’s chemistry got appreciated. The post went viral and was also shared by Kangana Ranaut with an explosive comment. Also Read - Mumbai Police to Conduct Parallel Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, Says Maha Minister Anil Parab

In his latest post, Samuel wrote that Sara and SSR ‘were inseparable’ during the promotions of the film, however, things seemed to change after the release of Son Chiriya. “I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions… Sushant and Sara were totally in love…they were inseparable…so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships,” read the post. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Questions Aamir Khan And Anushka Sharma's Silence in Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

He added that Sara had respect and love for everyone in SSR’s circle and family. He posted, “Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant’s life…be it family, friends and even staff. I wonder whether Sara’s decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya’s box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood Mafia.” (sic)

Notably, the speculations of Sara and SSR dating each other were rife during the release of Kedarnath, however, none of them talked about it officially. Commenting on the viral post, Kangana, through the official Twitter handle of her team, wrote that ‘nepotism kids’ first ‘show dreams’ to ‘vulnerable outsiders’ and then ‘dump them’.

News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them?No wonder he fell for a vulture post that. https://t.co/A4er01wZ6p — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 20, 2020

SSR was in a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty at the time of his death. The late actor’s father KK Singh accused her of abetting his alleged suicide and the case is now being investigated by the CBI.