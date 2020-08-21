Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s friend Samuel Haokip made a viral post on Thursday in which he mentioned that the late actor had dated his Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan for some time and they broke up later. He also touched upon the ‘Bollywood mafia’ angle in his post while claiming that he always suspected Sara broke up with SSR because the latter’s Sonchiriya flopped at the Box Office. Now, explaining a bit more about his claims, Samuel talked to ETimes in his latest interview. He said that he stood witnessed to all when Sara moved out of Sushant’s life and Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s girlfriend at the time of death, entered. Also Read - SSR Case: Samuel Haokip Says THIS on Sanjana Sanghi’s Delayed Reply over #MeToo Allegations

Samuel said that he made that post because, like most people who loved Sushant, even he needs closure. He added that Sara was always very respectful to SSR and his family and what the two shared seemed ‘pure.’ He said that the two used to share poetry with each other and flirt with each other. Samuel also said that he felt SSR’s bond with Sara ‘was better’ than how his bond with Rhea always looked like. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput And Sara Ali Khan Shared a Room During Kedarnath, Says Kangana Ranaut After Samuel's Viral Post

View this post on Instagram We accept the love we think we deserve -Stephen Chbosky A post shared by Samuel Haokip (@jamlenpao) on Aug 19, 2020 at 9:21pm PDT

“During my time, Sara and Sushant had broken up and then Rhea had come in his life. So I always felt that he shared a slightly better bond with Sara. As I mentioned in my post, they used to respect each other. They used to share poetry with each other and seeing them together felt like watching a movie. Even when both of them were trying to have fun together or flirt with each other, they were very respectful to one another as they knew that there were people around them. The things that they said, always used to make her smile. Their energy was really pure,” he said.

After his viral post, a few photos of Sara surfaced again in which she could be seen exiting the Mumbai Airport with Samuel in January 2019 on their way back from Thailand. Sushant, to avoid the paparazzi, had come out from the other gate while Samuel and Sara were seen walking together.

Sushant and Sara never officially accepted their relationship even though there were speculations that they were seeing each other.