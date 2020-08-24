In the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, AIIMS forensic chief Sudhir Gupta has claimed discrepancies in the post mortem report, as per the Times Now report. In an interaction with the channel, he said that the police should have taken the second opinion from the doctors as to why time of Sushant’s death was not mentioned in the autopsy report. Sudhir Gupta has also submitted his suspicions to the CBI. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Reveals Actor Drifted Apart After Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Became His Priority, Reveals ‘There Was A Lot of Outflow of Money’

#SSRDeathDisclosure | Super sensational disclosure: SSR case forensic lead drops a bombshell; claims discrepancies in forensic report.

Confirmed for the 1st time on TV that Sushant’s post mortem has been ‘botched-up’. Rahul Shivshankar & Navika Kumar on EXPLOSIVE #EXCLUSIVE. pic.twitter.com/cbIvlpQWDl — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 24, 2020

TIMES NOW exposes ‘lapses’ in autopsy of Sushant.

AIIMS forensic chief Dr. Sudhir Gupta submits his ‘suspicions’ to CBI & questions absence of ‘time of death’ in the report.

Also tells TIMES NOW ‘cops should’ve taken 2nd opinion’. Details: Priyank & Waji. | #SSRDeathDisclosure pic.twitter.com/a1lulO1vp4 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 24, 2020



Meanwhile, the CBI team was seen leaving the Cooper Hospital after interrogating the team of doctors who had conducted the autopsy of the late actor. The reports also suggest that the CBI is not satisfied with the photographs of the mortal remains. It has also been reported that after quizzing Siddharth Pithani and others, the CBI will be sending summon to Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit and brother Showil Chakraborty at the DRDO guesthouse.

CBI questioned the doctors concerned on various points even as it continued to quiz the actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and his cook Neeraj Singh on the events before the actor was found dead. In its second visit to the Cooper Hospital in the last three days, the CBI’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) met the doctors who conducted the post-mortem examination of Sushant, and asked them about the conditions in which the autopsy was carried and who all from the late actor’s family were present in the hospital at that time, sources said.