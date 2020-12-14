The Goole Year in Search says that actor Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara was the top searched movie in India. The late actor’s swansong was seen and talked about the most, followed by Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii, Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. On Google’s 2020 Searched List from the trends, Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi and Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also make a place in the top 10. Check out this year’s list: Also Read - Sunny Leone Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Rs 2500 Red Bodycon Dress, Sets The Christmas Mood

1. Dil Bechara

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara released in July on Disney+Hotstar and captured thousands of hearts beating for Sushant and demanding justice after his mysterious death in June. The film featured Sanjana Sanghi in the lead and had SSR playing a cancer patient.

2. Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru, meaning Hail the Brave, was released on Amazon Prime in November. The buzz around the film was a lot ever since it was pushed because of the COVID-19 situation. Suriya’s star-power and the film’s appealing storyline encouraged the viewers to look out for it.

3. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was the last big film that the Indians saw in theatres before Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad that hit the screens in February. Starring Ajay Devgn, it turned out to be a massive hit at the Box Office, and therefore, when the lockdown hit the country, the movie-goers headed to the internet to search for it. It’s available on Disney+Hotstar.

4. Shakuntala Devi

Starring Vidya Balan, the film was released on Amazon Prime Video to a mixed response. However, the makers created a heavy buzz around its release and with Vidya’s goodwill attached to it, it certainly turned out to be one of the most popular films of the year.

5. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, the film hit Netflix and won many hearts. It featured Janhvi in the role of Gunjan Saxena, the first female air force pilot to have entered the war zone of Kargil.

6. Laxmii

The year saw Akshay Kumar playing the role of a transperson in a film titled Laxmii. While the film didn’t impress the audience, it certainly became one of the most hyped movies of the year. The film hit Disney+Hotstar as the Diwali special biggie and instantly ranked on Google.

7. Sadak 2

This Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer bombed when it streamed on Disney+Hotstar. The major reason behind it failing the audience was the fresh controversy regarding nepotism and the film ranking higher on the ‘nepo meter’ but even its storyline didn’t do anything to impress the audience.

8. Baaghi 3

There’s hardly any movie starring Tiger Shroff that hasn’t become the talking point among the movie-goers in India. So, when Baaghi 3 hit the screens before the pandemic, everyone wanted to stay updated with the news on the same.

9. Extraction

The Hollywood movie with our desi Rambo, Randeep Hooda. The Netflix original featured Chris Hemsworth leading the scene but not without a chiseled Randeep assisting him in the lead. The film was also set in parts of Mumbai and Bangladesh and probably the Indian connection made the audience search for it.

10. Gulabo Sitabo

The first Bollywood movie to hit the OTT Space this year – Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo was all rooted in culture and set in the historical city of Lucknow. It brought Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana together and that’s one of the reasons why the audience got attracted towards it.