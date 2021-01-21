On birth anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, his Pavitra Rishta co-star and former girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, has shared an unseen video of the late actor playing with his dog Scotch. Along with the video, she wrote a heart-touching note. She shared that she always wants to remember him as ‘happy, intelligent, romantic, mad and adorable’ person. Se further said that Scotch misses him even more now. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Poses With Mother in Cute Photo Shared by Sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Sushant Day

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "#sushantday I don't know how to start and what to say but yes today I'm gonna share few of yours old videos Sushant to celebrate you .these are the only memories I hv with u and i will always remember Like this happy , intelligent,romantic,mad and adorable. #scotch has always missed u and now I guess he miss u more. I pray and I know tum jaha ho waha bahut khush ho happy birthday to u 🥳 u will be missed #memoriesforlife. (sic)"

Sushant's sister commented on the post, "Such a sweet sweet video."

Watch the video here:

Last month, Ankita made headlines for paying an emotional tribute to Sushant at an award function. She performed to some of his popular songs including Pavitra Rishta’s title track. Ankita and Sushant fell in love on their show Pavitra Rishta and they were in a relationship for a long time before they called it quit.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, and was found dead at his Bandra resident. His fans and family have been seeking justice for him since his death. Three central agencies, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).