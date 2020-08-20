Amid speculations of Maharashtra government filing a review petition against the Supreme Court‘s order into the Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death case, Zee News reports that the government is planning to go with the final decision and helping the CBI solve the case. A report published by the news portal quotes a source claiming that the Mumbai Police is all geared up to assist the CBI in the case and no review petition is being filed by the government now. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput And Sara Ali Khan Shared a Room During Kedarnath, Says Kangana Ranaut After Samuel's Viral Post

After receiving the SC's order on Wednesday, the CBI team is expected to now begin its investigation in Mumbai by visiting SSR's residence where he was found dead on June 14. The team will reportedly visit the Mumbai Police to talk to those handling the case directly and take the important documents in the matter. They are also likely to talk to the people present at the late actor's residence on the day of his death. The report added that the CBI officials will also recreate the scene of SSR's death to get more clarity in the case.

Later, they are expected to visit the Cooper hospital to collect the post-mortem report.

As per a report in IANS, the SIT team, headed by CBI’s SP Nupur Prasad will leave for Mumbai on Thursday evening carrying the documents required to prove that they are coronavirus free in front of the BMC.

The CBI had taken over the case on August 3 after accepting the Centre’s request following the recommendation by the Bihar government. However, the central probing agency had been waiting for the SC’s order in the case to begin the investigation and have clarity over the jurisdiction issue initiated by the Mumbai Police.