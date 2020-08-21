Celebrated author Chetan Bhagat has made some startling statements against Bollywood bullies, their agendas, blind items written against Sushant Singh Rajput and his bonding with the late actor. In an interview with Times Now, the ‘Half-Girlfriend’ author revealed that he was closely associated with Sushant and they had a great influence on each other’s life. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput: Singer Javed Ali Pays Heart-wrenching Tribute to The Late Actor | Watch

Speaking about blind items and negative media coverage on Sushant, the author said, "They broke him, the media reports broke him. It mattered to him when they called him a TV actor. When you have allegations that he had done things to women without consent that is devastating for a man."

"They were not supporting him. Everybody had their own agenda with him. Just like Jessica Lal's case, people in the country are actively involved in justice for Sushant because they feel if he will not get justice, who will. Of his seven-year career, I knew him for four-five years. It is difficult to believe that he could have killed himself."

Giving credit to Sushant and director Abhishek Kapoor, he said, “No one wanted to produce Kai Po Che as it was based on Godhra riots in Gujarat. Then Abhishek decided that we will get newcomers in the film. But even for Sushant, it was a very risky move as it wasn’t a love story or there was no lead in particular.”

Earlier, Chetan Bhagat said that he was driven to suicide when he was not given his due credit for Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 3 Idiots.

Earlier today, a video revealed that Rhea Chakraborty was at the mortuary in Cooper Hospital for 45 minutes and in the another video, Sandip Ssingh is seen showing thumbs up after Sushant’s body was taken for post-mortem.

The actor breathed his last on June 14, 2020 at his Bandra residence.