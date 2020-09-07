The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Sushant Singh Rajput‘s house help Deepesh Sawant on Saturday night for procuring drugs from various peddlers. On Sunday, after the NCB presented him in the special holiday court, he was sent into remand custody till September 9. Now, even though the larger impression is that all the arrests are being made in the SSR case which is FIR 15/2020, Mid-Day reported that all the investigation and arrests have been done in a separate case which is registered under FIR 16/2020. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Felt His Flat Was Haunted - CBI Probes Claims That he Lived at Andheri Hotel

The same was mentioned in a statement by Sawant's lawyer who said that his client has not been arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but the NCB is investigating a separate case that is about exposing a bigger drug citadel in the film industry.

Sawant's lawyer Rajendra Rathod was quoted by the daily as saying, "My client was arrested for conspiracy under NDPS Act in a different case, which is not related to the SSR matter. The agency is claiming that they are investigating a larger high-profile drug syndicate, which is related to Bollywood and they mentioned Rajput's name in court."

He added that he has also filed a complaint before the court regarding the illegal custody of Sawant. He said, “I have also filed an application before the court that my client was kept in illegal custody from September 4 and was produced before the court only on Sunday. The court has sought a response from the agency.”

The NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty‘s brother Showik Chakraborty for procuring drugs apart from various drug peddlers some of whom have confessed to having supplied drugs to several Bollywood celebrities. In his statement to the federal anti-narcotics agency, Deepesh Sawant even mentioned that he never brought drugs for Sushant but Showik confessed that he did procure drugs for SSR on Rhea’s behest. NCB, however, maintained that Deepesh is an ‘active member’ of the drug syndicate and he has given many names

Meanwhile, the agency has filed two FIRs – 15/2020 which is the main FIR in the Sushant case lodged after the Enforcement Directorate’s letter on the basis of the retrieved WhatsApp chats. The other FIR is 16/2020 which was registered when the agency nabbed a few drug peddlers. There has reportedly been no development in the main case related to the SSR death case.