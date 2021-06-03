Sushant Singh Rajput Case Latest News: As part of the latest development in the drugs case connected to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested an alleged drug lord Harish Khan who is believed to be linked with drug peddler Parvez Khan aka Chintu Khan, an associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. On Tuesday, NCB’s Sameer Wankhede, who has made the maximum arrests in the case, told the media that while Harish has been arrested in another drugs case, his link to the SSR drugs case will also be investigated. “As of now, the NCB has arrested Khan in connection with the Chinku Pathan drugs case, but his role in the drug case linked to SSR death will also be investigated,” he said. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Archana Ka Bas Vahi Manav Tha'

Interestingly, Harish does not seem like a regular drug lord but a man with distinct passion and fascination for weird/ interesting things. When the NCB arrested him from Mumbai, the team did not just seize drugs or money from his house but some endangered species of snakes and some rare weapons too. The alleged drug peddler has earlier been booked by Mumbai Police at different times for different crimes under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and section 4 (license for acquisition and possession of arms of specified description in certain cases) of the Indian Penal Code. He was also booked once under Arms Act 1959 for using a sword.

Meanwhile, NCB recently arrested Sushant's flatmate and friend Siddharth Pithani in the drugs case. As per a report in Mid-Day, the agency nabbed him following a search of seven-eight months after tracking an Instagram post that he had made from his new Instagram account in April this year.