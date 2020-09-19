Actor Salman Khan along with seven other celebrities including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, and Ekta Kapoor have been asked to appear before the Muzaffarpur District Court on October 7 in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The court ordered the stars to appear on the basis of the complaint filed by Muzaffarpur lawyer Sudhir Ojha. The lawyer had filed a complaint under sections 306, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the celebrities holding them responsible for the actor’s death. Also Read - SSR Case-Drug Cartel: NCB Arrests Another Peddler as HC Decides if Drug Syndicate Angle Even Applies to Case

Sushant was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. Three federal agencies – Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing the case from different angles.

A section of SSR's fans on social media believes that the prevalent nepotism, favouritism, and groupism in the film industry are responsible for his death. In its preliminary investigation, even Mumbai Police called up a few prominent names from the film industry to question them in the case. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar's manager, Mukesh Chhabra, publicist Rohini Iyer, YRF's Shanoo Sharma, and many others recorded their statements with the Mumbai Police in June and early July.

While the CBI and ED are still conducting the investigation, the NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and a few others in the drugs cartel case related to the death case. The anti-narcotics agency has arrested Rhea and Showik under Section 27A of the NDPS act (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders).