Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray defended his son Aaditya Thackeray for the first time in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The Shiv Sena leader was speaking at the annual Dussehra rally when he said that there have been efforts to malign the image of Mumbai and the sons of Maharashtra including his own son. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput And Disha Salian Death Cases: Man Arrested For Linking Aaditya Thackeray in His Videos

Thackeray was quoted as saying, “Someone who committed suicide is now a Bihar son. He may be, but because of him, you maligned sons of Maharashtra. You even maligned my son Aaditya. So whatever you said, keep it yourself. We are clean.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes Aaditya Thackeray's Name in SSR And Drug Racket Case, Tweets to Say 'They Want to Fix me'

Sushant died in Mumbai on June 14 after which Mumbai Police took over the case and declared it a suicide in its preliminary investigation without filing the FIR. This irked many fans and the family members of the late actor who wanted a thorough investigation from all the aspects of the case. After a lot of tussle, the case was transferred to the CBI, and the other two federal agencies – Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also started probing the matter from different angles. However, nothing concrete has emerged in any investigation yet. Meanwhile, people, including actor Kangana Ranaut and other BJP supporters dragged Aaditya’s name forming conspiracy theories about both SSR and the Disha Salian death cases. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Slams Rhea Chakraborty's Stance, Asks 'Why Is Rhea Giving Clarifications On Aaditya Thackeray'

The CM spoke about Kangana in his address though he didn’t take her name. Referring to the actor’s tweet in which she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, he said, “Mumbai is PoK, there are drug addicts everywhere – they are painting such a picture. They don’t know in our house we grow tulsi, not ganja. Ganja fields are in your state, you know where, not in our Maharashtra.”

Thackeray added that he’s proud of the Mumbai Police and people who doubt them shall be reminded of how they caught Kasab alive.