On Wednesday, August 5, the Centre told Supreme Court that the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has been handed over to the CBI, reported India Today. The transfer investigation was recommended by Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, a day before the plea filed by Rhea Chakraborty was to be heard by the SC.

In its notification, the Bihar Government said, "The Governor of Bihar is pleased to accord is his consent to exercise of powers and jurisdiction to the whole of Bihar and other places related to the case to the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment to Investigative and enquire into the case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput."

In her defence, Rhea presented the argument of her harassment and safety and that SSR had been suffering through depression and was on medication for the same. She also showed the documents pertaining to several media reports claiming that the FIR was lodged with the intervention of the state’s CM.

A part of her interim pleas filed with the pending transfer petition read, “it is becoming increasingly evident through the widespread media reports that the captioned FIR (at Patna) was successfully filed in Patna only due to intervention of the Chief Minister of Bihar and other local politicians. This act is indicative of the Respondent No.2’s (Rajput’s father) attempt of engaging in forum shopping which is contrary to law.”

The SC’s order is yet to be out. Sushant’s father has accused Rhea of abetment of suicide of his son, mental torture and cheating after which the Enforcement Directorate also registered a case of money laundering against the actor.

Sushant died on June 14. The Mumbai Police said that his body found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. He was 34.