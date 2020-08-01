The Bihar Police immediately came into action after Sushant Singh Rajput‘s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty at a police station in Patna. On Saturday morning, as reported by news agency ANI, the police visited the Copper Hospital where the late actor’s postmortem took place. However, they could not access the postmortem report. The news agency tweeted, “Bihar Police team visited Cooper Hospital in Mumbai seeking #SushantSinghRajput’s postmortem report but could not get the information: Bihar Police Sources” (sic) Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case Connection With Disha Salian's Alleged Suicide: Family Friend Says SSR Was Getting Anxiety Attacks

A report in Mid-Day earlier revealed that the Bihar Police requested the Mumbai police to help them with some additional manpower. The report also mentioned that the police also investigated the doctors who were treating SSR and found out that the actor was being accompanied by not just Rhea but her family members also during the official medical visits. The Bihar Police are also expected to talk to the cast and crew of the actor’s last film Dil Bechara to make a note of his behaviour on the sets. A source close to Bihar police told the daily, “It came to light that Rhea’s family members used to be present during the counselling sessions.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court’s hearing in Rhea’s petition regarding the transfer of FIR from Patna to Mumbai is scheduled to take place on August 5, Wednesday. Rhea has been booked under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC.

Sushant died on June 14. The Mumbai police said that he was found dead at his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc’s building.