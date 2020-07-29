In Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, Rhea Chakraborty seems to be missing from her residence. As per Times Now report, Bihar police are on the lookout for Rhea. The report also states that Rhea was not found at home as she is expected to file an anticipatory bail application for which she has to be present in the court. The leading news channel’s report also states that her lawyer might have whisked her away to get her appearance in the court for the anticipatory bail. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Claims Huge Amount of Money Transferred Into Rhea Chakraborty's Account, Alleges Her of Cheating

Today morning, Bihar Police met Mumbai Crime Branch to take the details of the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case and also wants Mumbai Police to hand over the case diaries to them and provide them with a woman constable. Patna Police have also asked for a backup team from Bihar in Mumbai.

Sushant’s father Krishna Kishor Singh lodged FIR at Patna’s Rajiv Nagar Police station against Rhea Chakraborty. He alleged her of ‘cheating’, ‘committing fraud’ and ‘pressurised the actor for financial gains’.

FIR states, “Rhea took Sushant to her own house & self-medicated him, and moreover, also got him overdosed on medicines. Rhea and her family slowly started capturing his belongings and also kept his phone with them. Rhea took the decisions when Sushant received film offers and laid conditions that he will accept role only with Rhea in lead.”

Inspector General of the central range, Sanjay Kumar Singh said, “KK Singh lodged the case with Rajiv Nagar police station against Rhea Chakraborty, and her family including Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Showik Chakraborty and others under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC. Sushant’s father has made a serious charge against Rhea and her family. He has alleged that she had kept Sushant away from his family and completely in her possession. She was also handling his bank account. It was also reported that crores of rupees were withdrawn from his bank account.”

The case has been filed under the sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).