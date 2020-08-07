Sushant Singh Rajput Case: On Thursday evening, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Four of the accused in the case are Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, and brother Showik Chakraborty. The fifth accused has emerged as a new name in the case – someone who wasn’t yet known to the people who have been closely following the SSR case. A girl named Shruti Modi is one of the people booked by the CBI in the case. Also Read - Bihar Police vs Mumbai Police: IPS Vinay Tiwari Released on Friday Morning by BMC

Earlier, Zee News had reported that Shruti used to work as the former manager of Rhea and her brother Showik. The report also suggested that Shruti's statement was recorded by the Mumbai Police in their probe. It is also believed that the girl worked as SSR's ex-business manager and in her statement to the police, she has said that she was associated with SSR from July 2019 to February 2020. She told the police that the late actor was 'financially sound' and spent around Rs 10 lakh per month including Rs 4.5 lakh as the rent of his Bandra apartment.

The sixth person named in the FIR is likely to be Siddharth Pithani who was SSR's roommate and associate. All the six people have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, wrongful restraint/confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and other offences.

The CBI has taken over the case filed with Bihar Police in which Rhea Chakraborty was accused of abetment to suicide by Sushant's father KK Singh on July 25. The actor filed a petition in the Supreme Court requesting the transfer of the FIR from Bihar to Mumbai. The SC is yet to give its decision in the case while the case itself has gone under CBI after a special recommendation made by the government of Bihar to the Centre.

Meanwhile, Rhea is also fighting a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in which she is yet to record her statement.