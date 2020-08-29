Actor Rhea Chakraborty in her interview with Aaj Tak revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput felt claustrophobic in flights and has to take medicines for it. However, several people close to him denied the claim including Ankita Lokhande. Now, a video of the late actor confessing to being claustrophobic and an insomniac. In an interview back in 2015, he confessed and the video has surfaced around the internet. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: This is What CBI is Asking Rhea Chakraborty During Second Round of Interrogation

In the video with Zee Café in 2015, Sushant was asked to play a game wherein Sushant was asked to say which of three statements is a lie and the other two the truth. The statements were, 1 That he is Claustrophobic, 2 He sleeps for six hours a day, 3 he was a terrible singer. He then revealed that the second fact is a lie and rather he could only sleep for 2 hours everyday and he is an insomniac. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Reaches DRDO Guesthouse For Second Day Interrogation By CBI

Watch the video here:

Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI To Opt For Polygraph Test on Prime Suspects, Deets Inside

On August 27, Ankita rubbished the claim of Rhea that the late actor had claustrophobia, by sharing a throwback video on Twitter where the actor can be seen flying his expensive Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator, which he had purchased in 2018. Sharing the video, Ankita captioned: “Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you.”

Meanwhile, with several reports claiming that actress Rhea Chakraborty has confessed that the drug-related chats featuring her are authentic, her lawyer downplayed it on Saturday evening, saying they would only take the official word from the investigating agency to be the truth. Earlier, unverified reports doing the rounds had stated that Rhea has confessed to typing out the drug-related chats herself, during a round of questioning.