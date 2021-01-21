Actor Kriti Sanon remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his first birth anniversary. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of Sushant smiling in a blue hoodie jacket and a black t-shirt. He can be seen leaning his head on a pole with a note written on it, “When I was here, I found myself thinking about you”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Ankita Lokhande Shares Unseen Video of Late Actor Playing With Scotch

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, “This is how I’ll remember you.. Smiling like a child! Happy Birthday Sush. I hope you are smiling and at peace wherever you are. (sic)”

Earlier, Ankita Lokhande shared unseen videos of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kriti and Sushant featured together in the film Raabta and the audience loved their on-screen chemistry. The reports also emerged that the duo dated for some time but called it quit.

Meanwhile, Kriti is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey, opposite Akshay Kumar in Jaisalmer.

For the uninitiated, Sushant was born on January 21, 1986. He was found dead on June 14, 2020 at his Bandra residence. His death case is still being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Enforcement Directorate (ED). Recently, during the court hearing, the Bombay High Court observed that the late actor was sober, innocent, and a very good human being. The bench comprising of Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik said, “From his face, one can make out that he was innocent.”