Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has created a wave of nepotism debate wherein many celebrities and star kids have become the target of the issue. Now, Chhichhore actor’s brother-in-law named Vishal Kirti, husband of Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, has launched a website or an app named Nepometer, that will help in the fight with the prevailing nepotism in the industry. The news was announced on Twitter with the caption, “Fight Bollywood Nepotism with Information. We will provide ratings for movies based on how nepotistic or independent movie crew is. If the #nepometer is high, then it’s time to #boycottbollywoodnepotism #fightnepotism.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Actor Had 3-Film Deal With YRF, Was Paid Rs 1 Crore For Byomkesh

The tweet reads, “Created by my brother @mayureshkrishna in the memory of my brother in law @itsSSR.” (sic) Also Read - Shekhar Suman Visits Sushant Singh Rajput's Family in Patna, Says 'His Father is in State of Deep Shock'

Created by my brother @mayureshkrishna in the memory of my brother in law @itsSSR https://t.co/sNSSJfQjy5 — vishal kirti (@vikirti) June 25, 2020

The police are investigating the suicide case and have interrogated over 28 people so far. Yesterday, his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi was summoned and was questioned for seven hours. As per the reports, cops questioned the actor regarding the online reports that the lead couple had a misunderstanding while shooting for the film. The lady assured that there was no substance to these reports and it was all just a rumour.

The police have also summoned director Shekhar Kapur, who had signed Sushant Singh Rajput for his film Paani. The Bandra Police will be recording his statement and it will be crucial in the case as he can share details of the actor’s professional life.

Talking about nepotism, celebrities such as Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha among others have faced online bullying. Many celebrities deactivated their Twitter account to avoid negativity while many turned-off comments section on Instagram.