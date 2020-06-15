Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites will be performed in Mumbai today after his father and other family members arrive from Patna. The Kedarnath actor committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence. As per the police investigation, he consumed a glass of juice on Sunday morning at 10 am before taking the drastic step. He locked himself in his bedroom and did not respond despite repeated knocks on the door by his domestic help, who then called the neighbours. The police arrived shortly afterward and broke into Sushant’s flat around 12:30 pm and found him hanging. The police have said there was no suicide note. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father's Health Deteriorates After Actor Commits Suicide in Mumbai

A statement released by Mumbai police reads, “Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating. -DCP Pranay Ashok, Spokesperson Mumbai Police.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Trained For MS Dhoni's Biopic Just Like Normal Cricketer, Recalls Kiran More

The actor’s mortal remains were then taken to Cooper Hospital in the city for conducting postmortem. Also Read - 'Celebrate His Life And Work', Sushant Singh Rajput's Team Requests All to Let Them Mourn in Peace

View this post on Instagram Receive without pride, let go without attachment. #Meditations A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on May 14, 2020 at 6:18am PDT



Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. His social media posts from the past couple of months reveal that he even tried yoga and meditation to battle his state of mind.

News of Sushant’s demise comes within days of the news of his manager Disha Salian’s death.



He was known for his films such as Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichore among others.