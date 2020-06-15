Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, by hanging himself at his Bandra residence. However, his maternal uncle, RC Singh has claimed that his nephew did not commit suicide but in fact, was murdered. He has also demanded a CBI probe into the matter. He stated that he doesn’t trust the state police and therefore is seeking a probe by a central agency like CBI. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor's Last Rites to Take Place in Mumbai Today

Speaking to ANI, he said, “We don’t think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter. There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death. He has been murdered.” He even alleged that his ex-manager Disha Salian’s death, which deemed to be suicide was actually a murder. Also Read - MS Dhoni Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide; Pakistan Cricketers Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik Mourns Death | SEE POSTS



As per the Police report, the actor was suffering from depression and has been receiving treatment for the past six months. It has also been reported that before taking the drastic step, he consumed a glass of juice, then he locked himself up in the bedroom and did not respond despite various knocks on the door. The domestic help called the neighbours and around 12:30 pm, after breaking the door, he was found hanging, and then the police were informed. Mumbai police also stated that there was no suicide note recovered.

His last rites will be performed today in Mumbai after his father and other family members arrive in the city. The 34-year-old actor rose to fame with daily soap Pavitra Rishta and then moved to Bollywood and was appreciated for his films such as Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Kedarnath, Raabta, Chhicchore among others. His last film Dil Bechaara, remake of The Fault in Our Stars, will reportedly release online.