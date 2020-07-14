On Sushant Singh Rajput’s one month death anniversary, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty shared an emotional note for the late actor. Taking to Instagram, she shared a couple of pictures from their happy moments and it will definitely melt your heart. In a long post, Rhea revealed that she is still struggling to face her emotions as she has irreparable numbness in her heart. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput One Month Death Anniversary: Ankita Lokhande Lights up Diya in Memory of The Late Actor

She wrote, “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.”

“I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist with open arms. Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star – now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen. My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you”, she added.

Take a look at the post here:



Reports also suggest that she updated her WhatsApp display picture with an endearing picture with Sushant.

Ankita Lokhande, former girlfriend of Sushant, lighted up diya in memory of Sushant on one month death anniversary of the actor.

View this post on Instagram CHILD Of GOD 😇 A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Jul 13, 2020 at 8:15pm PDT



Meanwhile, The Bandra Police are investigating the suicide case. He committed suicide o June 14 by hanging himself at his Bandra residence.