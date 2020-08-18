In Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the Mumbai Police have reportedly received the forensic audit report of the late actor’s bank account and it shows no major transactions between actor and Rhea Chakraborty. As per the latest reports in Times Now, sources claim that no transaction traces have been found to suspect Rhea, the prime accused in KK Singh’s FIR. The report also suggests that only major expenditures reflecting in the bank statements were done during Europe’s trip and regular household expenses. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Slams Rhea Chakraborty's Stance, Asks 'Why Is Rhea Giving Clarifications On Aaditya Thackeray'

Earlier, the Mumbai Mirror report confirmed that ED found no direct trail to the actress account. The central agency also confirmed that Rs 15 crore transaction mentioned in the FIR is also missing. The ED also states that they are trying to map withdrawals to find out where the amount was spent and its purpose.

Meanwhile, The Supreme Court will on Wednesday pronounce the verdict on a petition filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case filed in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death from Patna to Mumbai. Justice Hrishikesh Roy will pronounce the verdict at 11 a.m. The transfer petition filed by Rhea has been opposed by the Bihar government and Sushant Singh's father K.K. Singh.

Rhea in her written submissions had told the Supreme Court that the Patna FIR could at best be regarded as a zero FIR and should be transferred to Mumbai police and insisted that Rajput’s father has made baseless allegations against her. “A plain reading of the subject FIR is clearly indicative of the fact that no such consequence of such alleged act has ensued within the State of Bihar.