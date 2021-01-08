Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and assistant director Rishikesh Pawar is absconding as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned him in the ongoing drug case. Taking to Twitter, ANI shared, “Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting a search for Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, assistant director Rishikesh Pawar who has been absconding since yesterday. He was summoned to appear before the agency, in connection with a drug case. (sic)” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Parties With Anusha Dandekar And Other Friends, Happy Pics go Viral



The anti-drug agency on Friday carried out searches to look for late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend who had skipped the agency’s summons for questioning a day earlier in a drug-related case, officials said.

IANS quoted an official as saying, “We are looking for Sushant’s friend and Assistant Director Rishikesh Pawar who has been absconding since yesterday.” The spokesperson added that NCB directed Pawar to appear for quizzing on Thursday but he skipped the summons.

The NCB had registered two cases on Enforcement Directorate (ED) request after a few alleged chats vis-a-vis drugs came to the fore in August last year.

Many Bollywood celebrities were summoned in the case including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh. Arjun Rampal, his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades among others. Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested and later was out on the bail.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 last year and his tragic demise is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

