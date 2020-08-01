The Bihar Police is investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case along with Mumbai Police. Now, the officials have said that they are unable to locate the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. As per the NDTV report, the Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey said, “The investigation is in its initial stages and is in the court… We have not been able to locate her (Rhea Chakraborty) yet, but we are trying to. He also added that Supreme Court is yet to give a verdict on her petition regarding moving the FIR from Bihar to Mumbai. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Update: Rhea Chakraborty 'Under Surveillance', Claims Bihar Police

Earlier today, Bihar Police was spotted at Bandra Police Station to get details on the case. The news agency ANI when questioned the cops about interrogating Rhea, Inspector Kaisar Alam said that ‘she is under our watch’. Also Read - Bihar Police's Statement on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: He Was Son of Bihar, We Will do a Strong Investigation

Meanwhile, Bihar Police will be sending summon to Rumi Jaffery along with the cast of Dil Bechara and other people who were in touch with the late actor. On Friday, Rhea for the first time reacted on the allegations leveled against her by Sushant’s father. In the video statement, she said, “I believe that I will get justice, even though a lot of horrible things are been said about me in the electronic media. I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyer.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Update: Bihar Police to Summon Rumi Jaffery, Other People Who Knew The Late Actor

Bihar CM Nitish also asserted that the state government would definitely act if demand for a CBI probe comes from Rajput’s kin. He further said his government has no objection to CBI Probe if the actor’s family wants the same.

Bihar Police involved into the case after Sushant’s father, KK Singh, lodged FIR with the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna on July 25. He filed FIR against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections including abetment of suicide and fraud.

Sushant Singh Rajput committed breathed his last on June 14 and was found hanging at his Bandra residence.