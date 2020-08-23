In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, CBI makes their second visit at the late actor’s residence after quizzing cook Neeraj and actor’s friend Siddharth Pithani. As per the sources, the CBI grilled the landlord of the house, who allegedly revamped the house after the actor’s death. They will be questioning him on the basis of Rs 50,000 monthly rent, keys being handed over to him by Mumbai Police post actor’s death, the rent agreement, removing of old furniture, and revamping the house. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Neighbour Noticed Suspicious Activity on June 13, Says 'Lights Were Switched-off Unusually Early at Night'

If sources are to be believed, the Mumbai Police handed over the keys of the house to the landlord post which he removed the old furniture while the cops were investigating the case. The police also ordered Sushant’s family to take the actor’s stuff from the house. Hence, compromising the crime scene.

On Saturday, the Special Investigation Team of the CBI probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput reached the Bandra flat of the actor, where he was found dead on June 14. This was after probe teams also visited the Cooper hospital and Bandra Police station and simultaneously carried out the interrogation of the late Bollywood actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh.

Recently, the CBI team also visited the resort where Sushant had lived with Rhea Chakraborty for two months. Sushant’s family’s message to Bandra DCP spoke of the threat to Sushant’s life. It also added the stay of Syshant with Rhea and her family at the resort on the pretext of ‘spiritual healing’. “On the pretext of curing him of depression, she and family took him to a resort near the airport, and kept him there for months,” Sushant’s brother-in-law had written in the informal complaint on WhatsApp. Since then, they are managing him and his business affairs. He is downhill since then.”

On August 6, after a recommendation by the Bihar government, the CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police on the orders of the central government following an FIR lodged by the deceased’s father at Patna’s Rajiv Nagar police station.