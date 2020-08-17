In the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be writing to the Mumbai Police for custody of the late actor’s cellphone. The probe agency wants to analyse the contents of the late actor’s phone. As per the NDTV report, the sources said that Sushant’s cellphone will give CBI access to his WhatsApp messages that will also give them details of any financial dealings. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Former Manager Alleges Actor Was ‘Killed By His Staff’, Asks 'Why Didn't They Break The Door And Waited For Locksmith'

As per the sources, the information from the actor's phone could throw some light on the details that are critical to the case and might offer an explanation about the circumstances surrounding Sushant's death on June 14.

Earlier today, Sushant's lawyer Vikas Singh said that there are very, very high chances that it was a murder. He told IANS, "Till the time we filed the FIR, Pithani was in contact with the family and gave the impression that it was a suicide and that Sushant was under depression. The bereaved family was believing the same. But once the FIR was registered (by Sushant's father KK Singh), he was helping Rhea by sharing that email. It was at that point that the family felt it could be a murder. Now, from what he has done and questions that have appeared, the chances are very, very high that it could be a murder. But after a case was registered (in Patna), he started helping Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty."

The Supreme Court had last week reserved order on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for the transfer of the Patna FIR to the Mumbai Police. Justice Hrishikesh Roy had noted that Rhea herself has pleaded for a CBI probe. Both the Bihar government and Sushant’s father are also seeking a CBI probe into the actor’s death, while the Maharashtra government opposes it.