Hearing PILs in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Bombay High Court on Friday said that the media today has become highly 'polarised' and needs to imbibe a system of 'checks and balances.' A few retired police officers had earlier filed a PIL in the high court seeking regulation on media's coverage of the SSR case. They also cited the possibility of the federal probing agencies leaking out case-related information to the media.

However, all the three central agencies – the CBI, the Narcotics Control Bureau, and the Enforcement Directorate filed affidavits in the court mentioning that they had never leaked any case-related information to the media. As reported by news agency PTI, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh represented the CBI in the court and asserted that there has been no leaking of any information on their part. "We know our responsibilities and there is no question of leaking information by any of the agencies," he said.

In their PIL, the petitioners have asked about the media's source to access sensitive information in the case. The petitioners have claimed that the media must be getting help from the investigating agencies to access the contents which are important and sensitive to the case. This was followed by an argument presented by the Union government, National Broadcasting Standards Authority, and the news channels – all of whom asserted that they have got no control over the content of electronic media because it operates on a self-regulatory mechanism.

The court, however, mentioned that the media needs to develop some checklist for their content, especially in such sensitive cases. “The media was neutral then (in the past). It is now highly polarised….This is not a question of regulation, this is a question of checks and balances. People forget where to draw lines. Do it within lines. You want to criticize the government, do it. The issue is someone has died and the allegation is you are interfering,” said the judges.

The hearing will continue next week.